As the days go by in ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, and we get closer to meeting the winner, the shadows of each participant begin to emerge, such has been the case of the former Exatlon United States athlete, “El Vaquero ”Kelvin Noeh Renteria, who joined this other Telemundo reality show after leaving the so-called“ Fiercest Competition on the Planet ”, very much in the style of the famous“ Big Brother ”, where a group of celebrities are confined to a house in order to find a winner.

Kelvin Renteria: An Unexpected “Famous”

In the group that make up the first edition of “La Casa de los Famosos”, perhaps the most unexpected is Kelvin Renteria himself. The “Vaquero” of Exatlon United States, barely left the Dominican Republic decided to join this new bet where, since its inception, Renteria in general has remained very cordial with his teammates, and there has not been much drama in the one who has been involved, but that sooner than later has changed and now he would be involved in a controversial controversy with the followers of another member of the house, Manelyk, who claim to feel disappointed by Kelvin’s attitude with the girl.

But everything indicates that Kelvin Renteria has played his cards very well. So much so that to this day, when the actress Gisella Aboumrad was eliminated, Renteria joins Manelyk, Cristina Eustace, Pablo Montero and Alicia Machado as the finalists of “La Casa de los Famosos”, among their names, with the vote of the town, there will be the winner who will take that coveted prize of 200,000 dollars in cash.

‘La Casa de los Famosos’: Fans explode against Kelvin Renteria

In short, not everything has been rosy on the path of the cowboy Kelvin Renteria through La Casa de los Famosos. Now, the followers of Manelyk accuse Kelvin of having reached the final of the controversial reality by dint of lies against the rest of the participants, including the Mexican influencer.

And it is precisely with Manelyk that Kelvin was “exposed”. Since the girl joined the program after the departure of Kimberly Flores, she has been attracted to Renteria, and, although he has never responded to her flirtations, the fans of the Mexican who has millions of followers on social networks, do not They stopped speculating about a possible romance.

But all these speculations stopped when Kelvin, who remained close to Manelyk with the naked eye, would have nominated her several times to leave the house, which has generated a lot of annoyance among viewers, who call him a liar and opportunist.

Everyone has witnessed that before entering the semifinalists, Kelvin repeatedly gave Manelyk two points, ensuring that once the TV show ended, he would take care to explain in detail why he had done it.

This did not sit well with the fans who have not stopped demonstrating on social networks against the Mexican: “Kelvin does not deserve it”, “Kelvin does not deserve it, Mane never nominated him”, “Kelvin does not deserve to go to the final, but well he was lucky ”, another fan put. “Kelvin betrayed her but don’t even think about the kelvin who is going to win”, are just some of the comments against the former member of Team Contendientes in Exatlon United States.

