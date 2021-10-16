Telemundo Verónica Montes and Gaby Spanic are this week’s nominees in “La Casa de los Famosos”.

This week’s nominees for “La Casa de los Famosos” were actresses Verónica Montes and Gaby Spanic. It is the second time that Spanic is in danger of elimination since the television competition began through Telemundo programming.

For his part, Montes is in danger of elimination in “La Casa de los Famosos” for the third consecutive time. In previous elimination rounds, the Peruvian actress was saved by her teammates.

Initially, Alicia Machado was part of the personalities that are in danger of elimination during this week. However, the Venezuelan actress was saved by Kevin Renteria, leader of the week.

The nominees asked the public to allow them to continue in the competition

The House of the Famous: Reasons to continue | Telemundo Entertainment Official video of Telemundo Entertainment. Gaby, Verónica and Alicia give their reasons for staying at La Casa de los Famosos and ask the public for help. Download our App: telemundo.app.link/8005Db9UP6 SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/TLMDEntertainmentYT The House of the Famous The House of the Famous follows 16 celebrities who are isolated from the outside world for a period… 2021-10-16T01: 00: 10Z

In a brief one-minute intervention, Gaby Spanic and Verónica Montes presented their reasons to motivate the public to save them to continue in “The House of the Famous”, one of the reality TV shows of the moment in the United States.

Although both actresses wish to continue in the Telemundo competition, only one of them will be able to return to the facilities of “The House of the Famous.”

“I am a very honest and hard-working woman. I have not used bad words, the world is full of love and we should be more grateful. I am very grateful, my colleagues are not so grateful and I think they want to lower my self-esteem and crush me so that I feel bad. I think that for them I am a strong opponent, because I really haven’t hurt anyone; rather a person has had problems with me and I have had to put up with it. The public has the last word and I have full faith in God and in the public that they will save me to continue in this competition ”, he said Spanic.

“I want to stay at ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ because I want to continue with my friends who are Gaby, Gigi, Pablo and Cristina or else I will miss them a lot. The truth is I am doing this for my dad and my family. It is a unique opportunity that I am not wasting. And if I stay, I’m going to give him all the desire in the world as I am giving it to him. I love you ”, he assured Mountains.

Know the steps you must follow to vote in “La Casa de los Famosos”

Enter the voting section of “La Casa de los Famosos” on the Telemundo website, select the participant’s photograph you wish to delete and press the vote button. You can vote fifty times a day, either for the same participant or by combining the votes with the rest of the famous people in danger of elimination. If you wish to vote, you must do so exclusively through the Telemundo website so that your vote is totalized by the production of the reality show. Week by week, the voting and elimination process is the same, so you must follow the same steps to vote for the various personalities who will be in danger of elimination.

Know the rules to vote in “The House of the Famous”

Within the voting period, you can vote every Thursday between the hours of 8:30 PM and 9:00 PM ET until the following Monday between the hours of 8:30 PM and 9:00 PM ET. Voting to remove a participant from “La Casa de los Famosos” is open exclusively to residents of the United States. Votes from other countries will not be counted. Any attempt to exceed the number of votes assigned per day will not be counted: Fifty times from the same computer or smart device. Online voting is subject to standard internet access charges. If you navigate to the voting page online or via mobile phone, data rates may apply. By voting, you agree that you will not use any unofficial third party service to cast votes on your behalf. Telemundo reserves the right to disqualify, block or eliminate any vote of any person who votes through electronic, mechanical or automated means, or who manipulates the voting process in any other way. Telemundo is not responsible for damages caused to voter devices that may arise from the use of the voting service. Telemundo reserves the right to modify the contest or reality show voting rules, the official voting rules, and the terms and conditions of this voting process at any time in its sole discretion.