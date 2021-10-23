Telemundo Three celebrities are in danger of elimination in “La Casa de los Famosos”.

This week’s nominees for “La Casa de los Famosos” are Manelyk González, Alicia Machado and Christian de la Campa.

The three stars in danger of elimination have been nominated in past galas of the controversial Telemundo reality show.

The nomination of this Friday, October 22, represents the second consecutive week in which Alicia Machado is in danger of elimination.

Machado is one of the most controversial participants in “La Casa de los Famosos”, becoming the target of criticism from viewers, who consider that the actress’s treatment of her companions has been very disrespectful.

Initially, Pablo Montero was one of the participants who were in danger of elimination during the nominations gala this Friday, October 22. However, the Mexican singer was saved by Verónica Montes, this week’s leader.

Montes announced that what motivated her to save Montero is that he has always been a gentleman with her since the famous Telemundo reality show competition began.

Learn about the steps you must follow to vote in “La Casa de los Famosos”

Enter the voting section of “La Casa de los Famosos” on the Telemundo website, select the participant’s photograph you wish to delete and press the vote button. You can vote fifty times a day, either for the same participant or by combining the votes with the rest of the famous people in danger of elimination. If you wish to vote, you must do so exclusively through the Telemundo website so that your vote is totalized by the production of the reality show. Week by week, the voting and elimination process is the same, so you must follow the same steps to vote for the various personalities who will be in danger of elimination.

Know the rules to vote in “The House of the Famous”

Within the voting period, you can vote every Thursday between the hours of 8:30 PM and 9:00 PM ET until the following Monday between the hours of 8:30 PM and 9:00 PM ET. Voting to remove a participant from “La Casa de los Famosos” is open exclusively to residents of the United States. Votes from other countries will not be counted. Any attempt to exceed the number of votes assigned per day will not be counted: Fifty times from the same computer or smart device. Online voting is subject to standard internet access charges. If you navigate to the voting page online or via mobile phone, data rates may apply. By voting, you agree that you will not use any unofficial third party service to cast votes on your behalf. Telemundo reserves the right to disqualify, block or eliminate any vote of any person who votes through electronic, mechanical or automated means, or who manipulates the voting process in any other way. Telemundo is not responsible for damages caused to voter devices that may arise from the use of the voting service. Telemundo reserves the right to modify the contest or reality show voting rules, the official voting rules, and the terms and conditions of this voting process at any time in its sole discretion.