. Alicia Machado attends People En Espanol’s “Most Beautiful” Celebration at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on May 23, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.

The most recent bet within the Reality format of the Telemundo network, “La Casa de los Famosos”, turned out to be a success that captured the audience week after week hooked with all the drama that began when 16 celebrities were confined in a house to Week after week, overcome challenges and develop strategies, so that only one is the winner of the prize that consists of $ 200,000 in cash.

It has been 12 very intense weeks in which each participant has been the protagonist of their own personal drama, and thanks to the vote of the public they have allowed these last five celebrities to remain, who are now ready to receive the final answer that will crown one as the definitive winner.

When is the end of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’?

With the last five celebrities in the house, the final big night of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ will be on November 15, with a three-hour special that will begin at 7pm / 6pm downtown on Telemundo where Alicia Machado, Manelyk González, Kelvin Renteria, Cristina Eustace and Pablo Montero will live their last moments inside the house that was their home, and many times their ordeal.

They are the five finalists of ‘La Casa de Los Famosos’

Alicia Machado: one of the most recognized personalities of Hispanic TV, with important appearances in different soap operas, movies and reality shows. The native of Venezuela is not strange to triumph, because in 1996 she was crowned Miss Universe, originating one of the most controversial reigns in the history of the beauty pageant.

Pablo Montero is an absolute reference in regional Mexican music whose songs have been internationalized all over the world. In addition, Montero has made incursions with wide recognition as an actor in different soap operas including “Lazos de Amor”, “Vivo por Elena” and “Abrazame Muy Fuerte”.

Kelvin Renteria The beloved “Vaquero” of Exatlon United States, is remembered for his participation in the so-called “Fiercest Competition on the Planet” and being one of the finalists of the fifth season of the Telemundo sports reality show. Within Exatlon, Kelvin is also remembered for being the only member of his team (Contestants), who made it to the grand finale of season three and became one of the audience’s favorites. He owns his own business, bull rider and rugby player.

Cristina Eustace is a Mexican singer and businesswoman whose rise to fame occurred when she won the “Objective Fame” singing competition. In addition to her successful career in music, today she owns a line of beauty products.

Manelyk González She is a famous influencer with more than 30 million followers on her social networks. She has participated in different reality shows, and is little by little building an empire of products for skin, beauty, fitness and clothing.

How have they changed since you arrived at ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ until today?

We had the opportunity to talk live with the five finalists through “the boss” of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ about what they rescue the most from their evolution since they entered this reality show until today, and the answers to them They will surprise you, what they do have in common is the fact that this experience has been a particularly transformative one.

Don’t miss the video with what they told us here!