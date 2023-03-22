The house where actor Heath Ledger died is sold for $ 14.25 million

For an amount of 14.25 million dollars they managed to sell the house where actor Heath Ledger died 15 years ago.

New York Post reported that the home was sold last February to an anonymous LLC in an “off-market” deal.

The property is located in Soho, at 419-421 Broome St. Ledger rented it out and paid $25,000 a month.

The referred medium specifies that the house has more than 4,400 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an upper floor plan with a living room and is fully furnished.

It is a building built in 1873 and which has several renovations. It is a condominium to which they later added two floors.

Photo: File Heath Ledger had a daughter with Michelle Williams

The portal also describes that the house has “coffered ceilings and cast iron columns. The before and after photos show that the unit has remained much the same with updated features.”

The kitchen has been modernized with high-end appliances. The bathroom was remodeled with marble floors. The windows have acoustic insulation. The ceilings are 14 feet high and it has a fireplace, as well as laundry and central air.

Overdose

Heath Ledger he was 28 years old at the time of his death. He was found without vital signs on January 22, 2008. He was in the rented house where he lived.

It was determined that he died of an overdose of prescription drugs, but what remains a mystery is whether his death was a suicide or accident.

When they found him dead, he was naked. El País reported that they discovered his lifeless body because it was a masseuse, from whom he had requested his services. The woman knocked on the door, but no one answered, so she asked the manager for the key. It was there, when they found him dead.

On one side of his body he had some sleeping pills. Vanitatis published that forensics determined that she took several medications such as “oxycodone, hydrocodone, diazepam, temazepam, alprazolam and doxylamine”, a deadly combination.

“We have concluded that the death is accidental, resulting from the abuse of medical prescriptions,” they said at the time, according to the aforementioned portal.

Heath Ledger was nominated for an Oscar for ‘Brokeback Mountain’. His most transcendental role was the Joker in ‘Batman, the dark knight’.

He had a daughter with Michelle Williams.