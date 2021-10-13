Just a few days before HTC officially showed its new VR helmet, promotional photos have been leaked on Twitter where they are seen in great detail. We even know its price.

Although many people believe that HTC is dead, the Taiwan-based company is still in the mobile technology business, although it is not what it was back in the 2010s.

And it is that the company went from being one of the main mobile manufacturers at an international level to currently having a very small market share and only in some Asian countries. But, despite everything, they have not stopped betting on new technologies.

For this reason, it is one of the most important companies in the virtual reality market, which has not been the revolution that was expected, although it has managed to penetrate quite well until it has a fairly large customer base.

Miss me, @HTC? pic.twitter.com/hB7iPLLCHk – E (@evleaks) October 12, 2021

And, it is in that market, where HTC is going to bet again with a new VR glasses called HTC Vive Flow, which have just been filtered by the famous tweeter @Evleaks.

As explained by some media, The HTC Vive Flow are lightweight virtual reality glasses that have been developed under the code name Hue, precisely the name that the Bluetooth SIG consortium described in their reports as a VR AIO (all-in-one) product.

This suggests that the new HTC device it could be a standalone helmet that doesn’t need a phone or computer to work, as we saw with the Oculus Quest 2.

As these sources believe, the company wants to position the HTC Vive Flow as a medium in which to consume audiovisual content (YouTube, Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO …), with the possibility of having access to undemanding video games.

Its chip, presumably developed by Qualcomm, would be less powerful than the current Oculus Quest 2.

Leaked images show a double hinge system to make sure it fits most people, a snap-on facial cushion, immersive spatial audio, adjustable lenses and an active cooling system.

Lastly, the images show that the HTC Vive Flow will be available for pre-purchase from October 15th and will ship in early November. The glasses will cost $ 499, which is $ 200 more than the launch price of the Quest 2.

HTC seems to give free content for those who reserve it, since they speak of seven unspecified virtual reality contents and a carrying case to be able to take it on a trip without suffering any damage.