The Huawei FreeBuds 4 are completely wireless headphones that enjoy noise cancellation and, in addition, they are now on sale with a discount that leaves them only at 109 euros.

Headphones have become accessories for daily use and companies of all kinds have launched their different proposals on the market. Huawei is one of these companies and when it comes to audio, they have been doing very well.

The Huawei FreeBuds 4 are the clear example of this. These headphones completely wireless They have a very modern and elegant design, in addition to enjoying a series of characteristics that make it an option to consider.

In addition, Huawei has launched an offer that places them in a most attractive price range and, is that the discount makes them go down to 109 euros.

When it comes to headphones, the main thing is the sound and the Huawei FreeBuds 4 comply with all kinds of songs, from the most classic symphonies to the hardest metal. This is achieved thanks to the 14.3mm dynamic LCP driver housed in each earbud.

Of course, the sound is not the only interesting thing about these headphones. Huawei has made sure they have other interesting details.The first of these details is the gesture control.

And, is that, the body of the headphones serves as a control surface. If we touch the swab twice, the Huawei FreeBuds 4 will start to play music or stop it if it is already playing.

In addition, this same gesture doubles its functionality and can be used to answer or hang up calls and also to invoke the device’s voice assistant. If what we do is slide up or down, what will happen is that the volume will decrease or increase.

The last gesture is the long press, this will make an incoming call reject or activate / deactivate the Noise Cancellation. Yes, the Huawei FreeBuds 4 arrive with active noise cancellation to avoid annoying sounds.

This active noise cancellation works by adapting to each ear and also to the general ambient noise of each situation. This feature makes them comfortable to use and also works while generating maximum comfort.

Autonomy is a strong point of these headphones, offering up to 22 hours of music playback counting the charging case. And, in addition, with a charge that allows you to have them ready in the shortest possible time.

