Smart watches are the order of the day and the formats are varied, such as the Huawei Watch Fit, which is rectangular and, moreover, is on sale for only 79 euros.

Huawei has been launching devices for sports for several years: smart watches, bracelets and headphones. Clocks are normally associated with a specific shape and, is that a clock is always usually imagined as a circle.

The reality is that right now there are several devices that reject this shape and opt for a rectangular screen. The Huawei Watch Fit is a clear example of this, this watch has a first-class design and state-of-the-art features.

Huawei sports smartwatch with GPS, heart rate monitor and SpO2 monitor. It has 11 professional sports modes and 85 custom modes to provide accurate metrics in all your sports activities.

In addition, now the Huawei Watch Fit is on sale for a limited time with a discount that lowers its price from 129 euros to 79 euros. This discount makes it an even more interesting device.

At the design level, we are facing an elegant watch built in good materials. The metal frame gives it a serious air, but the plastic strap adds enough sportiness to be used when playing sports.

The screen has a 1.64-inch rectangular format and AMOLED technology. By having a panel of these characteristics, the colors will be vivid and, in addition, the black color will be real thanks to the fact that the pixels will be off.

Huawei has achieved that the panel is well used by offering a screen-to-body ratio of 70% thanks to bezels of only 0.95 millimeters. The resolution of this screen is HD or 280 x 456.

In terms of autonomy, Huawei ensures that its Huawei Watch Fit can last up to 10 days of continuous use and, if it seems little, it integrates fast charging technology that allows it to last up to a whole day with just five minutes connected.

Being a smart watch, it also integrates functionalities designed to exercise. The most interesting thing is that the Huawei Watch Fit has 12 types of quick training and, the best thing, that they are animated to take them as a model and perform them well.

These demos are 44 in total and allow you to stay in shape in a simple way. Of course, at the level of training modes, what they integrate are 96, with 11 of these more professional modes (running, swimming or cycling)

The remaining 85 modes are personalized and include activities like yoga or high intensity interval workouts. When exercising with this watch, both the position thanks to the GPS and the heart rate will be measured.

This last data is measured 24 hours a day thanks to Huawei TruSeen 4.0, it also integrates a sensor to detect oxygen saturation in the blood. This sensor is used to monitor efforts when doing certain exercises.

