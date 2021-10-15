Denisse Novoa / Instagram Denisse Novoa taught her huge tongue and enchanted everyone

After her departure from the fifth season of EXATLON United States, where she left in the middle of a notorious controversy for having violated the contract rules with the program, Denisse Novoa has dedicated herself to exploring her facets as an actress and model with great perseverance.

And this time, it was not her beautiful panther eyes and her beautiful figure that stole the show on social networks, but the attention was taken by her reddish and huge tongue.

Denisse boasted on her Instagram account a couple of photographs with a striking look, in which she highlighted a leather jacket with a gigantic protruding tongue, framed by perfect white teeth.

The printed tongue on the back of the jacket, which many found to be race car styling, stole the accolades and flattery, for how original the design turned out.

In addition, Denisse’s look served as a passageway to send an inspiring message, as on the front it bore the phrases: “Try again and again and again … never stop.”

The former EXATLON athlete added a message to the set of shared photographs, with which she asked her loyal followers to help her decide on one of the images of the proposed look.

“Which photo do you like the most of the three? For me the 1st one, because you can see the tattoo jajajab but it was between the first and the second 🙊 “, commented the athlete. “If you painted a jacket like this … what art would you like it to have? Los leooo 📸 @roccohedez 💄 @norymarmua 🧥 @artbynory #pantera #panteranovoa #photoshoot #miami ”.

Pantera fans were fascinated by the Mexican’s look, which in addition to the jacket with the huge tongue, included shiny gray boots, denim pants and her hair tied in a high bun.

“Beautiful style”, “diva”, “The jacket is top”, “I like La 2 because you see your pretty eyes 🔥🔥” and “Panther roars… all beautiful👏👏”, were some of the Denisse’s comments. fans. “Beautiful jacket”, “I’ll take the first mommy, you look beautiful with the tattoo” and “I think all your angles are perfect … you are my beautiful” CUATE “… !!!”, added others.

A couple of days ago, Denisse Novoa also caused a sensation on social networks, after publishing a set of photos dressed in a red sweatshirt, in which it was pure fire.

“I confess that I am almost always in exercise clothes 😂 so you know … it is more likely that I will accept a trip to do any type of exercise than to go out to party or something like that,” Denisse mentioned. “🤣 What kind of clothes do you wear the most? Check out my stories to tell you about the brand I’m using in this post! @prumattfit. #pantera #panteranovoa #workout #miami ”, added the“ Pantera ”.

Look at Denisse in red and tell us what you think of her outfit and what you think about her not being a party lady.

