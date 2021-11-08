11/08/2021 at 12:55 CET

Atlético de Madrid and the added times in this first leg of the league they are being habitual protagonists, sometimes for the better and at other times for the worse. Little did the team complain Diego Pablo Simeone with the 10 minutes of extra time they added at the RCDE Stadium so that Thomas lemarIn 99 ‘, he gave the Madrid team all three points.

But yesterday in Mestalla, the seven minutes that the collegiate lengthened Soto Grade they became a real nightmare, and that had the Valencian player Hugo Duro as executor. The forward signed up a double in minute 92 and 96 to achieve a valuable point and that left the colchoneros without the three points at the last minute.

Simeone: “What are you doing, Kondogbia?

The reactions from Atlético de Madrid did not wait, taking into account that the tie at the last minute was a great jug of cold water. Movistar colleagues captured both Simeone as Joao Félix in two decisive moments of the meeting. While the Portuguese was incredulous with the seven minutes that the referee added and a ‘”It’s always the same”, the Argentine coach did not understand one of the plays prior to one of Valencia’s goals from one of his players, Geoffrey kondogbia, and the cameras caught a “What are you doing, Kondogbia?” that he repeated several times before the “disaster” in the form of a Valencian goal.

The return after the break will be key

It remains to be seen how the current Atlético de Madrid feels national team stoppage, to which the mattresses arrive with some doubts. In the league, the five points of difference with respect to the Real society They are a salvageable distance to this day, but which also forces Madrilenians not to play again. In Champions, the situation is more delicate. Simeone’s men are forced to beat Milan on the fifth day of the group stage to reach the ‘heads or tails’ that will be experienced in Portugal against him Port, where a defeat would eliminate them from the top continental competition.