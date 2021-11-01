11/01/2021 at 21:56 CET

Despite the fact that the new Barça coach Jesús Velasco barely had two training sessions with the entire squad before his first official game, his work has not taken long to bear fruit and has been reflected in the excellent performance of the team in the Main Round of the Champions League.

In the Lithuanian town of Kaunas, the Barça team solved their three games with convincing victories and special mention for the exhibition against the current league runner-up, a Levante UD who was already losing by 0-3 after five minutes and who ended up falling by 2-9.

Before, Barça had defeated the Belarusian Viten Orsha 5-1 the day before and, with the first place in Group 3 secured, he also passed over the host Zalgiris despite starting losing (1-7).

Therefore, the current continental runner-up already knew that as a group winner he would avoid the other first three of the groups with ‘big’ teams, the Kazakh Kairat and the Portuguese from Benfica and Sporting, current champion thanks to the final in which he beat the Catalans in the Croatian town of Zadar.

Jesús Velasco is doing a great job

| FCB

Well, although the draw for the Elite Round will not take place until this Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. in streaming through the UEFA page, FC Barcelona already knows that incompatibilities and previous conditions will lead them to play in Plzen with the Czech team as one of his three rivals.

It should be remembered that Plzen has been one of the sensations of the Main Round of the Champions League finishing second in the so-called ‘group of death’ after Kairat, ahead of Russian Tyumen (a club from which Ferrao came to Barça) and leaving Italian Pesaro out.

Under Marek Kopecky, they have a good part of the Czech national team, among which the veteran Lukas Resetar (37 years old) stands out plus three Slovak players (Martin Zdrahal, Gabriel Rick and Peter Kozar).

Barça could ‘repeat’ against Viten Orsha

| FCB

What’s more, Barça also knows that their other two rivals in a phase in which only the first of each of the four groups will have a ticket to the Final Four will come out of a block of seven.

It is the Dutch Hovocubo, the Belgian Halle-Gooik, the Slovenian Dobovec, the burgeoning Croatian Olmissum, the Ukrainian Uragan, the Hungarian Haladas or a Viten Orsha whom Jesús Velasco’s team defeated 5-1 last week in Kaunas.