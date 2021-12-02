Everything related to MLB Today it turns into three parts: the salary arbitration contracts of all eligible players, the free agency contracts and, of course, the dispute between the owners of MLB teams and the Players Association (MLBPA) in search of agreeing on the next Collective Labor Agreement (CBA) that will govern the rules of the game and contractual regulations Big leagues.

Everyone knows that if a CBA is not agreed before the end of December 1, the MLB will approach a work stoppage, which is why the signatures of the free agents of the market have been advanced, since not agreeing a deal and producing a work stoppage would see their negotiation processes frozen, as would the players who are led to salary arbitration.

The main position of the players has been clear enough since the talks began, ranging from reducing the age and / or service time of players to free agency, as well as reducing the years to getting salary arbitration, although the team facts between the free agent market and arbitration contracts heading into 2022, says the opposite.

This Wednesday one of the players’ proposals was revealed:

Free agency at 5 years of MLB service or at 29.5 years (whichever comes first) Salary arbitration after two years of MLB service

Players propose: – Free Agency at 5 years of service or at 29.5 years of age (whichever comes first).

– Arbitration after 2 years.

– CBT thresholds from $ 210M to $ 240M.

– Expansion of playoffs to 12 teams. https://t.co/noJKfh7hzV – More than 27 Outs (@ MQ27Outs) December 1, 2021

Although judging by the actions of the teams in how free agency has been handled, it leaves him a clear fourth against the request of the players.

We’ve seen players like 33-year-old Starling Marte agree to a 4-year, $ 78 million deal; Max Scherzer, at 37 years old, to get a deal for three years and US $ 130 million; Brandon Belt at age 34 to get a one-year, $ 18.40 million deal; Marcus Semien at 31 years of age achieve a seven-year, US $ 175 million agreement.

* (Age when they start their contracts in 2022) *

This leaves the owners with the clear advantage of players who, despite over 30 years have received millionaire salaries, although the completely necessary idea of ​​MLBPA may be correct, but the actions of the owners and the achievements of players with high Age can clearly give them the opinion that a 5-year or 29.5-year free agency is not necessary when players get these deals, even if it’s not as close to reality.

Although outside of the free agency contracts, the salary arbitration agreements give full confidence to what is proposed by the players, making it a necessary request.

With 32 years Noe Ramírez managed to agree to a one-year contract for 2022 avoiding arbitration, becoming a free agent in 2024. Anthony Santander with 29 years managed to avoid arbitration and get a deal by 2022, being a free agent in 2025. Gio Urshela with 30 years achieved avoid arbitration by 2022 and agree for one year, being a free agent in 2024.

* (Age when they start their contracts in 2022) *

Just three examples that show the lousy system in the management of player services in years within the Major Leagues, which, although the owners could have a pathetic advantage, the great immediate need lies in a successful proposal from the Association of Players.