Impossible to imagine a better ending in the group stage of the Rugby Europe Super Cup for the Castile and Leon Iberians, which were superior to Brussels devils during much of the first half and overwhelming in the second, which allowed them to deploy all their offensive potential and obtain the victory by 53-3, demonstrating once again that the Spanish franchise will be by right in the semifinals of April.

“We have managed to close the classification objective, but what I am most happy with is with the group that has been created. The three teams [Recoletas Burgos-Universidad de Burgos, SilverStorm El Salvador y VRAC Quesos Entrepinares] They have given themselves a lot and the players have a great relationship & rdquor ;, highlighted the coach Miguel Velasco at the press conference after the match played in Pepe Rojo.

The very early rehearsal of Nicolas Rocaries after a magnificent scrum from the local forward and the mark of John-Wessel Bell At the quarter hour of the match, they provided a certain cushion of safety to the Iberians to be able to test daring resources in attack, although the Belgian team responded well in some sections before the break, where they were close to adding more than their 3 points. The Castilian and Leonese team reaffirmed their defensive order in the vicinity of the break and had some opportunity to open more gap in the score.

Returning to the changing rooms, the Spaniards immediately changed the precipitation they had in some moments of the first 40 minutes for an excellent decision-making in the open game and a lot of efficiency in the supports to play in continuity very frequently. Everything went well from the rehearsal of Gavidi at 45, which preceded 6 more in the second half.

As seconds from the Western Conference, the Castilla y León Iberians will meet away from home to the first of the Eastern Conference in the semis to a single game, on April 16 or 17, while the hypothetical final would be on May 7 or 8. There are still a few weeks to meet the rivals of ours and of Lusitanos XV, since the other group has several postponed encounters.