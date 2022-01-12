01/12/2022

On at 18:27 CET

The Ibex 35 has advanced a 0.16% in today’s session, up to the 8,770.3 points, in a session marked by the publication of the CPI in the United States, as well as by the evolution of the pandemic.

Investors today were very aware of the December data for the consumer price index (CPI) in the United States, which has shown an increase of 7% in the interannual rate, which represents an acceleration of two tenths compared to the November data and the The highest rate registered in the country since June 1982, although it is a figure already estimated by analysts.

The Ibex 35 has been supported, mainly, by the increases registered in the steel sector. Thus, ArcelorMittal gained 6.45%, followed by Acerinox, with 3.21%. Behind, the most notable advances have been those of Bankinter (+ 3.15%), Indra (+ 2.16%), BBVA (+ 1.84%), Repsol (+ 1.78%), Mapfre (+ 1.64%), Cellnex (+ 1.62%) and Fluidra (+ 1.56%).

On the contrary, PharmaMar stood out on the negative side, which fell 12.88%, after shooting up almost 18% yesterday. They were followed in ‘red’ by Naturgy (-2.17%), Amadeus (-1.88%), CIE Automotive (-1.63%), IAG (-1.18%), Siemens Gamesa (-1.09 %) and Grifols (-1.06%).

The main european bags They also closed positively, with an increase of 0.81% in London, 0.75% in Paris, 0.43% in Frankfurt and 0.65% in Milan. In the United States, the main indices registered positive values: the Nasdaq appreciated 0.33%, the S&P 500, 0.30% and the Dow Jones, 0.10%.

Regarding the price of1 barrel of Brent quality oil, reference for Europe, stood at 84.96 dollars, after rising 1.49%, while Texas stood at 82.84 dollars, after advancing 1.96%.

In the forex market, the euro gave some ground to the dollar and it was exchanged at 1.1432 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium It was around 69 basis points, with the interest required for the ten-year bond at 0.621%.