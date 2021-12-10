12/10/2021 at 09:23 CET

EP

The Ibex 35 started the session this Friday with a fall of 0.26%, which has led the selective to be in the 8,377.4 integers at 9:01 a.m., awaiting the publication of the CPI data in the United States for the month of November and in a context in which the markets continue to await the evolution of the omicron variant of Covid-19.

After closing yesterday with a 0.9% drop, weighed down by the tourist values, the Madrid selective woke up below the psychological level of 8,400 points, with investors pending of this variant, which seems more transmissible, but milder than other variants, although doubts persist about the protection of vaccines.

In the first bars of the session This Friday, the greatest decreases were recorded by BBVA (-1.14%), Siemens Gamesa (-1.13%), Amadeus (-0.78%), Iberdrola (-0.75%), Acciona (- 0.5%) and Santander (-0.3%), while on the opposite side were Inditex (+ 0.73%), Endesa (+ 0.26%), Bankinter (+ 0.23%) and Grifols (+ 0.21%).

The rest of the European stock markets woke up with falls of 0.4% in the case of Frankfurt, Paris and London.

On the other hand, the price of barrel of petroleum Brent quality, a reference for the Old Continent, stood at a price of 74 dollars, after falling 0.16%, while Texas stood at 70 dollars, after advancing 0.06%.

Finally, the price of the euro against the dollar it was placed at 1.1295 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 71 basis points, with the interest required for the ten-year bond at 0.382%.