12/29/2021 at 09:24 CET

The Ibex 35 has started the session this Wednesday with flat behavior (+ 0.04%), which has led the selective to 8,692.6 integers at 9:01 am, in a context in which investors have lowered the level of alert to the potential impact that omicron, the new variant of Covid-19, can cause economic growth, thanks to a lower rate of hospitalizations compared to previous variants.

Thus, after rising by 0.77% yesterday for the fifth consecutive day, the selective Madrid woke up with its eyes fixed on the psychological level of 8,700 points, with markets pending restrictions in several European countries and the effect of the reduction of quarantines.

In Spain, Interterritorial Council It will foreseeably address today a possible reduction of quarantines from ten to five days as already proposed by different autonomies and political parties and other countries have already adopted.

In the first bars of the session, the biggest promotions were recorded by IAG (+ 1.17%), ACS (+ 0.65%), Acciona (+ 0.54%), Indra (+ 0.53%), Solaria (+ 0.53%) and Aena (+ 0.5%), while on the opposite side were Repsol (-0.53%), Grifols (-0.49%), Siemens Gamesa (-0.33%) and BBVA (-0 , 32%).

The rest of European bags they woke up with 0.1% falls in the case of Frankfurt and Paris, while London was trading higher (+ 0.8%).

On the other hand, the price of a barrel of oil Brent quality, a reference for the Old Continent, stood at a price of 79 dollars, after rising 0.5%, while Texas stood at 76 dollars, after advancing 0.3%.

Finally, the price of the euro against the dollar it was placed at 1.1296 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 74 basis points, with the interest required for the ten-year bond at 0.522%.