11/25/2021 at 09:28 CET

EP

The Ibex 35 has started the session this Thursday with a rise of 0.24%, which has led the selective to be in the 8,813.1 integers at 9:01 am, on a festive day on Wall Street due to the celebration of Thanksgiving Day and in which investors will continue to monitor the evolution of the new wave of covid-19 in Europe, which mainly affects countries such as Germany and Austria.

In this way, after closing on Wednesday with a fall of 0.26%, the Madrid selective was again above the psychological level of 8,800 integers, with an eye on Europe, after the absence of activity on Wall Street , in a session in which the data for Germany’s GDP was already known, which grew by 1.7% in the third quarter, one tenth less than estimated.

In the first bars of this Thursday’s session the major advances They were scored by Meliá Hotels International (+ 2.54%), Solaria (+ 1.04%), PharmaMar (+ 0.98%), Endesa (+ 0.84%), Iberdrola (+ 0.79%) and Inditex (+ 0.64%), while on the other side were ACS (-0.74%), Merlin Properties (-0.7%), Grifols (-0.68%), Viscofan (-0, 61%) and Repsol (-0.6%).

The The rest of European stock exchanges opened with rises of 0.3% in the case of Frankfurt, Paris and London.

On the other hand, the price of a barrel of Brent quality oil, a reference for the Old Continent, stood at a price of 82 dollars, while Texas stood at 78 dollars, after falling 0.19%. Lastly, the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.1219 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 74 basis points, with the interest required on the ten-year bond at 0.508%.