12/22/2021

On at 09:20 CET

EP

The Ibex 35 has started the session this Wednesday with a 0.1% drop, which has led the selective to stand at 8,379.2 integers at 9:01 am, in a context that is still marked by the advance of omicron, the new variant of Covid-19, and by the restrictions in the face of Christmas.

In Spain, the head of the Executive, Pedro Sánchez, and the leaders of the autonomous communities meet again this Wednesday afternoon, telematically, in a Conference of Presidents that will be marked by the request of at least seven leaders regional governments to return the mandatory use of the mask outdoors, while the central government has not specified whether it will take any specific proposal.

Thus, after advance 1.7% yesterday, the selective Madrid woke up again above the psychological level of 8,300 points, with Amadeus leading the increases (+ 3.8%), followed by ArcelorMittal (+ 3.77%), Solaria (+ 3.71%), Grifols (+ 3.42%), ACS (+ 2.62%), Endesa (+ 2.32%) and Repsol (+ 2.3%).

On the other hand were BBVA (-0.55%), Santander (-0.48%), Meliá Hotels (-0.46%) and Telefónica (-0.22%).

The Rthis from european bags they woke up with increases of 0.1% in the case of Frankfurt and 0.2% for Paris, while London lost 0.1%.

On the other hand, the price of a barrel of Brent quality oil, a reference for the Old Continent, stood at a price of 73 dollars, after rising 0.1%, while Texas stood at 71 dollars, after advancing 0.2%.

Finally, the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1,1276 ‘green bills‘, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 71 basis points, with the interest required for the ten-year bond at 0.438%.