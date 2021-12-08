12/08/2021





The Ibex 35 started the session this Wednesday with a decrease of 0.15%, which placed him in the 8,547.3 points, on a day when it is a holiday in Spain for the Immaculate Conception Day.

After two days of increases due to the optimism of the markets given the signs that the new omicron variant would be less lethal than other strains, By not having increased hospitalizations in South Africa despite the spread of the virus, the Ibex took a break and started the session this Wednesday with a slight decrease of 0.14%.

At the macroeconomic level, this morning it was known that Japan revised the contraction of its GDP in the third quarter up one tenth, to 0.9%.

The biggest rises of the Ibex 35 They were presented by PharmaMar (-0.14%), Almirall (+ 0.84%), Solaria (+ 0.49%), Arcelormittal (+ 0.42%) and Acciona (+ 0.31%).

Conversely, highlighted in ‘red’ IAG (-1.97%), Aena (-1.19%), Fluidra (-1.01%), Meliá (-0.87%), Santander (-0.67%) and Sabadell (-0, 6%).

The rest of the European stock markets woke up with rises of 0.26% in London and 0.27% in Paris, while the Milan Stock Exchange lost 0.2% and the Frankfurt Stock market fell 0.13%.

Secondly, the price of a barrel of Brent quality oil, a reference for the Old Continent, stood at a price of 75.09 dollars, after losing 0.46%, while Texas stood at 71.52 dollars, after falling 0.72%.

Finally, the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.1292 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 70 basis points, with the interest required on the ten-year bond at 0.326%.