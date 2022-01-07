01/07/2022 at 09:36 CET

EP

The Ibex 35 The session started this Friday with a slight decrease of 0.1%, which has led the selective to be in the 8,781 integers, in a context that continues to be marked by the increase in covid infections and the appearance of Ihu, a new variant detected in France.

In addition to the evolution of the pandemic and still with the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed) in mind, investors will be aware of various macroeconomic data, especially from the US employment report.

Within the Ibex 35, greater advances in the opening were noted by the banks, especially Bankinter, whose shares appreciated 1.54%, and CaixaBank, which rose 1.48%. They were followed by Banco Sabadell (+ 1.28%) and BBVA (+ 1%). Among the initial decreases in the session, Repsol stood out, which lost 2.23%, and Iberdrola, which lost 0.46%.

The main European Stock Exchanges woke up this Friday with mixed trends. While Frankfurt and Madrid woke up with slight falls, of 0.1%, Paris and London opened the day practically flat.

In the raw materials market, the price of a barrel of Brent quality oil, a reference for the Old Continent, rose 0.6%, to 82.50 dollars, while Texas also advanced 0.6%, up to $ 79.97. In the currency market, the euro gained ground to the dollar and was exchanged at the opening of the European markets at 1.1306 ‘greenbacks’. For its part, the Spanish risk premium was around 69 basis points, with the interest required for the ten-year bond at 0.637%.