01/06/2022 at 09:36 CET

The IBEX 35 has started the session this Thursday, Three Kings Day and national holiday, with a fall of 1.3%, which has led the selective to 8,680 integers at 9:05 am, affected by the notice given this Wednesday by the Federal Reserve that it could bring forward the rise in interest rates to March.

It also occurs in a context of high infections by omicron, and the consequences it can cause on economic growth, as well as the appearance of another variant of Covid-19 in France, temporarily called Ihu.

A) Yes, the selective Madrid lost the psychological level of 8,800 points As soon as the market opened, after the bad behavior of the US Stock Market, with the Dow Jones falling 1.07%, the S&P 500 1.94% and the Nasdaq another 3.34%.

In the early stages of the session, the only security listed in green was CaixaBank (+ 0.8%), while the rest of the banks fell the least, as they were the only ones that could benefit from a gradual increase of interest rates.

Despite the impact that the US indices have had in Spain, the rest of the European stock markets woke up with slight increases of 0.64% in the case of Frankfurt, 1.2% in Paris, and 0.57% in London.

On the other hand, the price of a barrel of Brent quality oil, a reference for the Old Continent, stood at a price of 81 dollars, after rising 3.74%, while Texas stood at 78 dollars, when boosting another 3.51%.

Finally, the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.1297 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 72 basis points, with the interest required for the ten-year bond at 0.574%.