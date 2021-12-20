12/20/2021

On at 09:26 CET

EP

The Ibex 35 has started the session this Monday with a 2.24% drop, which has led the selective to stand at 8,125.5 integers at 9:01 am, in a context marked by the advance of omicron, the new variant of Covid-19, which has already led several countries to implement new restrictions for Christmas, such as the Netherlands, which has the confinement decreed.

Thus, after yielding 0.6% last week, the Madrid selective woke up clinging to the psychological level of 8,100 points, with practically all values ​​in red, in a week in which investors will be attentive to the revision of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the main economies.

On Friday, the data on the prices of personal consumption spending and the consumer confidence index in the United States will be released.

In the first bars of the session, the biggest declines They were scored by Amadeus (-3.36%), BBVA (-3.24%), Repsol (-2.86%), Siemens Gamesa (-2.86%), Sabadell (-2.43%), Inditex (-2.3%), Acciona (-2.11%) and Iberdrola (-1.77%).

The rest of european bags They woke up with falls of 2.19% in the case of Frankfurt and 1.7% for Paris and London.

On the other hand, the price of a barrel of Brent quality oil, a reference for the Old Continent, stood at a price of 71 dollars, after falling 3.1%, while Texas stood at 68 dollars, after yielding 3.7%.

Finally, the price of the euro against the dollar It was placed at 1.1257 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 68 basis points, with the interest required for the ten-year bond at 0.331%.