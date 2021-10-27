10/27/2021 at 9:37 AM CEST

EP

The Ibex 35 started the session this Wednesday with a fall of 0.2%, which has led the selective to be at thes 8,983.5 integers at 9:01 am, in a day marked once again by business results, including Santander, Iberdrola and Red Eléctrica.

In this way, after closing yesterday with an increase of 0.9%, the Madrid selective started the session below the psychological level of 9,000 integers, waiting to also know the durable goods orders from the United States, the weekly crude inventories and the interest rate decision of the Bank of Canada.

In the first bars of the session This Wednesday, the greatest decreases were noted by Santander (-1.21%), Amadeus (-0.91%), Inditex (-0.74%), Solaria (-0.66%) and Indra (-0 , 65%), while on the opposite side were Iberdrola (+ 0.87%), Bankinter (+ 0.83%), Merlin Properties (+ 0.32%) and Mapfre (+ 0.22%).

The rest of the European stock exchanges they opened in the red with losses of 0.2% in the case of Frankfurt and 0.1% for Paris and London.

On the other hand, the price of a barrel of Brent quality oil, a reference for the Old Continent, was at a price of 84 dollars, with a decrease of 0.98%, while Texas stood at 83 dollars, after falling 1.17%.

Finally, the price of the euro against the dollar it was placed at 1.1613 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 62 basis points, with the interest required for the ten-year bond at 0.522%.