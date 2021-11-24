11/24/2021

On at 18:05 CET

EP

The Ibex 35 has ended the session this Wednesday with a drop of 0.26%, which has led to lose the level of 8,800 pointss, in a context marked by the new restrictions derived from Covid-19 in countries such as Germany and Austria, the latter immersed in a general confinement of the population.

In Spain, Health and the autonomous communities have approved a new ‘traffic light’ against Covid-19, which does not include new restrictions for the moment.

Furthermore, the European Commission has insisted that Spain must maintain a “prudent” fiscal policy due to its high levels of deficit and public debt in order to guarantee the sustainability of public finances in the medium term.

In this scenario, the Spanish index closed at 8,792.00, with Inditex (-2.42%), ArcelorMittal (-2.19%), BBVA (-1.95%), CIE Automotive (-1.65 %) and Banco Santander (-1.03%) leading the descents.

Conversely, the biggest advances They have been recorded by Colonial (+ 2.32%), Merlin (+ 2.03%), Aena (+ 1.97%), Grifols (+ 1.40%) and Almirall (+ 1.32%).

The rest of European bags They closed with a mixed behavior, with an increase of 0.27% in London and 0.63% in Milan, and decreases of 0.03% in Paris and 0.37% in Frankfurt.

On the other hand, the barrel of Brent quality oil, a reference for the Old Continent, stood at a price of 82.20 dollars, with a decrease of 0.18%, while Texas stood at 78.29 dollars, after falling 0.27%.

Finally, the price of the euro against the dollar was placed at 1.1196 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 73.3 basis points, with the interest required for the ten-year bond at 0.520%.