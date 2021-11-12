11/12/2021

On at 09:33 CET

EP

The Ibex 35 has started the session this Friday no course defined (-0.09%), which has led the selective to be in the 9,083.8 integers at 9:01 a.m., in a week that has been marked by the presentation of business results and the publication of the CPI data in the United States.

In Spain, the week ended with the CPI data, which rose 1.8% in October compared to the previous month and shot up its interannual rate to 5.4%, almost 1.5 points above the rate of September and its highest level in 29 years, due to the rise in electricity and gasoline prices.

In the opening bars of this Friday’s session, the biggest promotions were recorded by BBVA (+ 1.48%), ACS (+ 1.3%), Enagás (+ 1.05%), Colonial (+ 0.83%) and Merlin Properties (+ 0.65%), while on the On the contrary were Iberdrola (-0.79%), Almirall (-0.71%), Santander (-0.57%), Repsol (-0.57%) and Indra (-0.54%).

The rest of European bags they opened with gains of 0.1% in the case of Frankfurt and 0.4% for Paris, while London lost 0.2%.

On the other hand, the price of a barrel of Brent quality oil, a reference for the Old Continent, stood at a price of 82 dollars, with a decrease of 0.76%, while Texas stood at 80 dollars, after decrease 0.77%.

Finally, the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.1447 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 69 basis points, with the interest required on the ten-year bond at 0.465%.