11/22/2021 at 09:23 CET

The IBEX 35 has started the session this Monday with a rise of 0.76%, which has led the selective to stand at 8,819.3 integers at 9:01 am, with Telefónica leading the gains, scoring a rise of 3.24%, in a context marked by the offer to acquire shares (OPA) of KKR on Telecom Italia.

Apart from this operation, Investors will be pending this week of the new restrictions derived from Covid-19 and the general confinement of the population that begins this Monday in Austria.

The This week’s main macroeconomic references will be the PMI data for services and manufacturing for the main economies, US durable goods orders, weekly employment data and oil inventories. In addition, this week will be marked by Thanksgiving in the United States and Black Friday.

In this way, after collapsing 3.61% last week, the Madrid selective was clinging to the psychological level of 8,800 integers in a session in which investors will be aware of the main European operators that will be shaken by the takeover bid of KKR on Telecom Italia.

In the first bars of this Monday’s session, the biggest promotions were recorded by Telefónica (+ 3.24%), IAG (+ 1.98%), Amadeus (+ 1.46%), Sabadell (+ 1.31%), Cellnex Telecom (+ 1.26%), ArcelorMittal (+1, 25%) and BBVA (+ 1.2%), while on the opposite side were Siemens Gamesa (-1.87%), Iberdrola (-0.55%), Red Eléctrica (-0.28%) and PharmaMar (-0.27%).

The rest of the European stock markets opened with increases of 0.2% in the case of Frankfurt, Paris and London.

Secondly, the price of a barrel of Brent quality oil, a reference for the Old Continent, stood at a price of 79 dollars, with a rise of 0.22%, while Texas stood at 76 dollars, after advancing 0.41%.

Finally, the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.1268 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 72 basis points, with the interest required on the ten-year bond at 0.389%.