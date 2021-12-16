12/16/2021 at 09:35 CET

The IBEX 35 has started the session this Thursday with a rise of 1.25%, which has led the selective to stand at 8,378.4 integers at 9:01 am, following the decision of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) to double the pace of withdrawal of its stimuli and anticipate three rate hikes in 2022.

Specifically, la Fed has decided to accelerate its stimulus withdrawal plan, thus reducing its purchases of bonds and securitizations from next January by 30,000 million dollars (26,592 million euros) per month, instead of the monthly adjustment of 15,000 million dollars (13,296 million euros) applied so far, which would leave the entity room to raise interest rates up to three times in 2022.

A) Yes, After yielding 1.2% this Wednesday, the selective Madrid woke up with his eyes set on the psychological level of 8,400 points, pending this Thursday the decisions adopted by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England.

In the early stages of the session, practically all stocks were trading higher, led by Solaria (+ 6.93%), Siemens Gamesa (+ 3.34%), Indra (+ 2.3%), ArcelorMittal (+2 , 26%), Cellnex Telecom (+ 2.14%), Amadeus (+ 2.09%), IAG (+ 1.68%), Acerinox (+ 1.66%) and Inditex (+ 1.49%) .

The rest of the European stock markets woke up with increases of 1.5% in the case of Frankfurt, Paris and London.

On the other hand, the price of a barrel of Brent quality oil, a reference for the Old Continent, stood at a price of 74 dollars, after rising 1%, while Texas stood at 71 dollars, after advancing 1 %.

Finally, the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.1306 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 69 basis points, with the interest required for the ten-year bond at 0.338%.