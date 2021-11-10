11/10/2021

09:47 CET

The Ibex 35 has started the session this Wednesday with a 0.3% rise, which has led the selective to be in the 9,102.5 integers at 9:01 am, in a day marked again by the presentation of business results, including Naturgy, and by the publication of the CPI data in the United States.

In Spain, investors will be attentive to the Public Treasury, A body dependent on the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, which expects to capture between 4,500 million and 5,500 million in letters this Wednesday in a new auction of 6 and 12-month letters.

In the last issue of 6 and 12-month bills on October 5, the Treasury placed 4,990.65 million euros, with a return of -0.630% for the 6-month debt and -0.571% for the 12-month debt .

In the opening bars of this Wednesday’s session, the biggest promotions were recorded by Sabadell (+ 1.25%), Repsol (+ 1.24%), IAG (+ 1.23%), Caixabank (+ 1.2%), Santander (+ 0.94%) and BBVA (+0.9 %), while on the opposite side were Solaria (-0.38%), Grifols (-0.31%), Red Eléctrica (-0.31%) and Naturgy (-0.22%).

The rest of european bagss opened with gains of 0.1% in the case of Frankfurt, Paris and London.

On the other hand, the price of a barrel of Brent quality oil, a reference for the Old Continent, stood at a price of 85 dollars, with an increase of 0.65%, while Texas stood at 84 dollars, after advance 0.25%.

Finally, the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.1568 “greenbacks”, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 67 basis points, with the interest required on the ten-year bond at 0.394%.