Updated on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 – 10:45

Inditex shares began trading this Wednesday with gains and recorded a rise of more than 3%

A relay surrounded by surprise and suspicions: this is how investors see the arrival of Marta Ortega to Inditex

The main indicator of the Spanish Stock Exchange, the IBEX 35, opens December with 0.62% profit after close November with a drop of more than 8% in what has been its worst month since the pandemic began, in March 2020.

In a day in which the market is still very aware of the new variant of the coronavirus, micron, and in which data from the global manufacturing sector will be known, the Ibex 35 adds 52 points at the beginning of this Wednesday, that 0, 62%, up to 8,356.60 points. Profits for the year go up to 3.41%.

Of the great values, Inditex, that in the previous day fell more than 6% after announcing the change in the presidency, rebounds in the opening 3.41%. Repsol also earns 1.65%; BBVA, 0.91%; Telefnica, 0.90%; and Santander, 0.76%. Iberdrola, on the other hand, fell 0.34%.

The actions of Inditex They began the day of this Wednesday with gains and a rise of more than 3% was noted around 10.00 hours, until they were exchanged at a price of 28.72 euros, after the setback they suffered yesterday before the change in their presidency, to assume Marta Ortega as of April 1, 2022, replacing Pablo Isla.

The advance recorded in the first bars of this Wednesday’s session comes after yesterday the titles of the company founded by Amacio Ortega They will star in the biggest fall of the Ibex 35, by dropping 6.1%, closing at a price of 27.86 euros.

This fall has been the second most important for the group since last May 4, 2020, when the matrix of Zara It dropped 6.45%, but it is far from the historic collapse registered on March 12 of last year, when it sank 10.53% due to the coronavirus crisis and the restrictions that were imposed worldwide.

The direction of analysis of Sabadell Bank believes that this change to the head of the presidency of Inditex may have a “negative bias” on the stock market, since the group’s still chief executive “enjoys great prestige in the sector.”

“Although a priori we do not expect changes in the company’s strategy, which is well defined, the news may have negative bias in the stock market given that Isla enjoys great prestige in the sector, “they have warned.

In a meeting with the media, asked about the impact that the announcement of the replacement in the presidency has had on the stock market, Pablo Isla has stressed that the share price must be looked at in the long term, because “in the short term there may be circumstances for one reason or another.”

“I have full confidence in Inditex for the future and, consequently, full confidence in the evolution of the share price for the future,” said the manager, who will leave the presidency of the group in the hands of Marta Ortega, daughter of the founder of the group, Amancio Ortega, with a network of more than 6,600 stores in the world, record profits and sales and a stock appreciation of almost 900% during his time at the helm of the company.

