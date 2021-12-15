12/14/2021

On at 18:23 CET

EP

The Ibex 35 has ended the session with an advance of 0.67%, which has led it to distance itself from the main European stock exchanges, which have closed negatively, in a week in which investors are aware of the policies of central banks and in a context marked by the evolution of the omicron variant of the Covid-19, with new restrictions in Europe.

In this stage, the Ibex 35 closed at 8,378.5 points, with most of its values ​​in green. The largest increases were recorded by Arcelormittal (+ 7.71%), Telefónica (+ 4.41%), Bankinter (+ 3.12%), Sabadell (+ 2.70%), Acerinox (+ 2.57% ), Inditex (+ 2.48%), Almirall (+ 2.34%) and Grifols (+ 2.30%).

Conversely, Red Eléctrica (-3.13%), Fluidra (-2.46%), Siemens Gamesa (-2.31%), Acciona (-2.01%) and Solaria (-1.86%) have stood out in red.

Regarding the european bags, the main ones have closed negatively or with slight appreciations. Thus, Paris ended the day with a fall of 0.69%, London, with a decrease of 0.18%, and Frankfurt dropped 1.08%. Only Milan has achieved a slight increase of 0.02%.

On the other hand, the barrel of Brent quality oil, a reference for the Old Continent, stood at a price of 73.25 dollars, after falling 1.56%, while Texas stood at 70.20 dollars, after falling 1.54%.

Finally, the price of the euro against the dollar was placed at 1.1268 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium it stood at 69 basis points, with the interest required for the ten-year bond at 0.329%.