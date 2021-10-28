10/28/2021 at 9:24 AM CEST

EP

The Ibex 35 has started the session this Thursday with a 0.14% drop, which has led the selective to 8,959.5 integers at 9:01 am, in a day marked again by the presentation of business results, including Repsol and Banco Sabadell, and the meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB) .

In this way, after closing yesterday with a decrease of 0.33%, the Madrid selective started the session below the psychological level of 9,000 integers, after also learning in Spain that unemployment fell by 127,100 people in the third quarter of the year, which is 3.6% less than in the previous quarter, thus registering its greatest decrease in a third quarter since 2018, when unemployment decreased by 164,100 people.

Likewise, investors have learned that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose in Spain by 2% in October compared to the previous month and shot up its interannual rate to 5.5%, which is 1.5 points above of the September rate and its highest level in 29 years, due to the rise in electricity prices.

In the first bars of this Thursday’s session, the largest declines They were scored by Red Eléctrica (-1.66%), PharmaMar (-1.18%), Telefónica (-0.96%), ArcelorMittal (-0.9%), Cellnex Telecom (-0.6%) and Repsol (-0.3%), while on the opposite side were Indra (+ 0.99%), Meliá Hotels International (+ 0.92%), IAG (+ 0.84%), Endesa (+0 , 79%) and Sabadell (+ 0.1%).

The rest of European bags they opened in the red with losses of 0.1% in the case of Frankfurt, Paris and London.

On the other hand, the barrel price of quality oil Brent, a reference for the Old Continent, stood at a price of 83 dollars, with a decrease of 0.95%, while Texas stood at 81 dollars, after falling 0.9%.

Finally, the price of the euro against the dollar it was placed at 1.1599 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 63 basis points, with the interest required for the ten-year bond at 0.496%.