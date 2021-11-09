11/09/2021 at 09:32 CET

The Ibex 35 started the session flat on Tuesday, at only score small increases of 0.03% at the start up to 9,074 points.

The selective Spanish seeks to defend the 9,000 points on a day in which there are no major macroeconomic indicators and in which great volatility in the markets is not expected due to the publication of the United States inflation index next Wednesday.

However, at the European level, the volume of German exports has disappointed investors with a fall in the seasonally adjusted index of German exports in September compared to August.

Telefónica leads the index in the first bars with rises of 0.74%, with Banco Sabadell (0.69%) and Caixabank (0.65%) behind it.

Likewise, the falls were led by Enagás, which fell 1.12%, Ibedrola, which lost 0.54% and Acciona, with 0.54%.

The European stocks have started in red with falls of 0.10% in the case of the United Kingdom, 0.04% for Germany, 0.39% for France and 0.23% for Italy.

A barrel of Brent quality oil, a reference for Europe, remains stable at around 83.45 dollars, while Texas stands at 82 dollars, 0.09% more.

Likewise, the price of the euro against the dollar stands at 1.1592, while the first for Spanish risk stands at 67.6 basis points.