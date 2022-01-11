01/11/2022 at 09:23 CET

EP

The IBEX 35 has started the session this Tuesday with a 0.16% rise, which has led the selective to stand at 8,720.7 integers at 9:01 am, with most of the values ​​on the rise.

Thus, the selective Madrid woke up above the psychological level of 8,700 points, on a day in which investors will be aware of the Public Treasury, a body dependent on the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, which expects to capture between 5,000 million and 6,000 million this Tuesday in a new auction of 6 and 12-month bills.

In the first bars of the session traded in green Stocks such as PharmaMar (+ 2.17%), Cellnex Telecom (+ 1.38%), Acerinox (+ 1.14%), Merlin Properties (+ 0.99%), Fluidra (+ 0.95%) and IAG (+ 0.9%), while on the opposite side were Caixabank (-0.78%), Aena (-0.52%), Sabadell (-0.45%), Santander (-0.35% ) and Telefónica (-0.35%).

The rest of European bags They woke up with increases of 0.95% in the case of Frankfurt and 0.7% for Paris and London.

On the other hand, the price of a barrel of oil Brent quality, a reference for the Old Continent, stood at a price of 81 dollars, after rising 0.87%, while Texas stood at 78 dollars, after advancing 0.92%.

Finally, the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.1345 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 67 basis points, with the interest required on the ten-year bond at 0.659%.