12/03/2021 at 09:35 CET

The Ibex 35 has started the session this Friday with a rise of 0.85%, which has led the selective to place itself in the 8,371.5 integers at 9:01 am, in a day in which investors will be awaiting the publication of the employment report in the United States.

After closing yesterday with a drop of 1.8%, The selective from Madrid woke up with his sights set on the psychological level of 8,400 points, in a context marked by the evolution of the new omicron variant and by doubts about the efficacy of vaccines against this new strain of Covid-19, with new restrictions and confinements, to which inflationary tensions are added.

In the opening bars of this Friday’s session, most of the securities were listed in green, led by IAG (+ 2.56%), Meliá Hotels International (+ 1.83%), Merlin Properties (+ 1.82%), Repsol (+ 1.36%), BBVA (+ 1.22%), Ferrovial (+ 1.21%), Santander (+ 1.12%) and Amadeus (+ 1.12%), while on the opposite side were Siemens Gamesa (-1.36%), Cie Automotive (-0 , 08%) and Cellnex Telecom (-0.02%).

The rest of the European stock markets woke up with increases of 1% in the case of Frankfurt, London and Paris.

Secondly, the price of a barrel of oil Brent quality, a reference for the Old Continent, stood at a price of 71 dollars, after rising 2.3%, while Texas stood at 68 dollars, after advancing 2.4%.

Finally, the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.1295 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 75 basis points, with the interest required on the ten-year bond at 0.380%.