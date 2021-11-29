11/29/2021

The Ibex 35 has started the session this Monday with a rise of 1.16%, which has led the selective to stand at 8,500.4 at 9:01 am, in a context marked by investors’ fears about the new variant of the Covid-19 detected in South Africa, that caused its collapse on Friday, with a fall of almost 5%.

Thus, the Madrid selective and the main European squares began the week in green in a scenario of new restrictions to face the pandemic and in which the appearance of the new strain of Covid-19 is deteriorating investor sentiment.

In this way, the rest of the European Stock Exchanges also traded with gains above 1% in the case of Frankfurt, London and Paris.

Likewise, apart from the evolution of the new omicron variant, investors will know this week macroeconomic data, such as the CPI in the euro area and in Spain, the PMI indices of China and Germany, and employment data in the US.

In addition, a new meeting of OPEC + and its partners will be held, an appointment that will become more important after the release of reserves by the United States and other countries in the face of inflationary pressure, as well as new restrictions on travel.

In the opening bars of this Monday’s session, most of the securities were listed in green, led by ArcelorMittal (+ 3.24%), IAG (+ 2.96%), Sabadell (+ 2.48%), BBVA (+ 2.27%), Ferrovial (+ 2.25%), Santander (+ 2.1%), Repsol (+ 1.9%), Acerinox (+ 1.83%) and Inditex (+ 1.6%), while on the other side were Red Eléctrica (-0.23%) , Endesa (-0.17%) and Viscofan (-0.09%).

Secondly, the price of a barrel of Brent quality oil, a reference for the Old Continent, stood at a price of 74 dollars, after advancing 4.6%, while Texas stood at 71 dollars, after rising more than 5%.

Lastly, the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.1262 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 75 basis points, with the interest required on the ten-year bond at 0.430%.