A little more than 614 points, that has been the balance of the Ibex 35 in a year of significant gains for stock markets almost everywhere in the world. Only the Asian markets have done worse and only the mini rally of these last days of the year has made up a weakness of the selective Spanish that becomes chronic and that it has positioned him, once again, as the student that lags the furthest between the main markets of Europe and the United States.

The main index of the Spanish stock exchanges ends 2021 with 8,713 integers, 7.9% more than it had in January. The balance may seem positive taking into account the setbacks of previous years, but put in perspective, the analysis changes: the rest of the European indices almost double that rise (as is the case of the Dax in Frankfurt, with an advance of 15.7%); the triple (such as the Ftse Mib in Milan, with 22.5% more, or the Eurostoxx 50, with 20.7% more), or they have registered an even greater advance (such as the Cac 40 in Paris, which has grown by 28.35%).

All this in a exercise that has gone from more to less as far as equities are concerned. With the rise in inflation forcing central banks to reorient their roadmaps; with the crisis in the supply chain that has collapsed global trade; with the crisis also of microchips and components; with the prices of energy and raw materials soaring, and with the appearance of micron, which in the last quarter has once again put companies and governments around the world in check in the face of a possible slowdown in the recovery.

Javier Molina, an analyst at eToro, titled “From the year of historical records to the absolute weakness of the Ibex 35” one of his latest analyzes, and it is likely to be the most synthetic and graphic summary of the stock markets of the year. In it, Molina pointed to “absolute weakness, very low volume and the feeling that there is an increasingly high opportunity cost in case of allocating resources” to the Spanish indicator.

For others, such as the Department of Analysis of Bankinter“The asymmetry is explained by business results, both in the case of the historic highs on Wall Street, and the negative decoupling of the Spanish stock market.”

Causes

To the conjunctural reasons must be added the structural ones, and it is that the composition of selective Spanish it continues to be its main drag when it comes to attracting investors. “The still high weight of finance companies, as well as the delay in the recovery of figures in sectors related to tourism and mobility, explains almost all of this difference in benefits. Although not all,” they point out from Bankinter. “Also influencing, and a lot, some growth prospects for the Spanish economy highly dependent on the receipt and correct use of European NGEU2 funds conditional on a series of pending reforms, as well as the doubtful opportunity of raising the fiscal pressure precisely now, when the post-crisis recovery is more vulnerable, with the creation of five new taxes and the raising of the rates applicable to several others. “The entity refers to the so-called ‘Google rate’, the tax on sugary drinks , the ‘Tobin tax’, the tax on plastics and green taxation.

Despite this, more than half of the Ibex 35 companies have ended the year in green or, in other words, only ten have closed with a negative sign. The newcomer Rovi crowns the podium of the best values, with an advance of 95.7% that has almost allowed it to double its capitalization to 4,138 million euros.

Second place is for Fluidra, the giant of swimming pools that returns to score a good year thanks to a revaluation of 70%. However, one of the biggest surprises is at number three, held this year by the Sabadell Bank. And it is surprising because it is a bank – taking into account that the rates have remained unchanged in these 12 months – and because it is the Sabadell, which in previous years had been penalized by the weakness of some areas of its business.

Nothing to do with 2021, as the bank’s shares have accumulated a rise above 67% to stand at 0.59 euros and have raised the capitalization to 3,330 million euros.

Banks and tourism

In general, it has been a positive year for the Ibex 35 financial sector in which Bankinter (+ 37.1%), BBVA (+ 33.6%), Santander (+ 18.6%) and CaixaBank (+ 16%) there have been notable increases after several years of decreases. The experts point out that the entities are in valuations below their historical averages and that they are benefiting from the greater economic dynamism and the prospects of normalization of the rates for the next year.

They will undoubtedly be one of the focuses of attention in 2022 along with other segments such as tourism. It seemed that 2021, with the reopening of the activity and the borders, was going to allow tourism companies to recover from the blow that was 2020, however, the delays in the vaccination processes, the appearance of microns and the return of the restrictions in the final stretch of the year have ended up weighing down, again, values ​​such as IAG (-4.9%), Aena (-2.4%) or Amadeus, which has saved the green by the minimum (+ 0.13%). Meli, for its part, has registered an advance of 4.9%.

Along with tourism, energy and pharmaceutical companies are the other group of companies that suffered the most in the Spanish index. Siemens Gamesa closes with the dubious honor of being the worst value of the selective (-36.3%), ahead of Grifols, Solaria, PharmaMar and Iberdrola. Energy companies have suffered the impact of regulatory changes and the uncertainty in this regard has outweighed the increase in prices that has been registered since the middle of the year.

Two other proper names of the Ibex 35 at the end of the year in the markets have been Telefnica and Inditex. The first has managed to go up 29.6% in the process of reducing debt and staff to adapt to the new telecommunications context; the second closes with 12.3% more in its shares to face the replacement in the dome that give the presidency to Marta Ortega. The textile giant continues to be the most powerful company of all those that make up the index with a capitalization of 88,918 million euros, 20,000 million more than Iberdrola (66,271) and almost 40,000 more than Banco Santander (50,990).

