11/04/2021 at 18:18 CET

EP

The Ibex 35 has registered an advance of 0.10%, which has brought it to the 9,039.4 points at the end of the session this Thursday, which has been marked by the meeting of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) and by the publication of corporate results.

The chairman of the Fed, Jerome powell, on Wednesday cooled down expectations of a short-term rate hike as a result of the withdrawal of stimuli that the issuing institute has decided to initiate.

Over the next few months, the Fed will reduce its net purchases by $ 15 billion, from the 120,000 million that he had been buying for several months. Of that figure, the monthly reductions will be 10 billion in purchases of government bonds and 5 billion in purchases of mortgage securitizations.

In Spain, The Public Treasury has placed 5,020 million euros on Thursday in a new auction of bonds and obligations, in the expected mid-range, and has done so by raising the interest of the auctioned references.

At the business level, Telephone has presented a profit of 9,335 million euros until September, 706 million euros in the third quarter, due to the extraordinary of the sale of Telxius towers and the formation of the ‘joint venture’ with Liberty in the United Kingdom.

In this scenario, higher rises They have been registered by Fluidra (+ 5.38%), Cellnex (+ 3.61%), CIE Automotive (+ 3.57%), Viscofan (+ 2.93%), Colonial (+ 2.85%), Inditex (+ 2.22%) and Indra (+ 2.00%).

Conversely, in negative Sabadell (-2.87%), Telefónica (-2.35%), Grifols (-2.33%), BBVA (-2.31%), Banco Santander (-2.19%), CaixaBank (-1.83%) and PharmaMar (-1.54%).

The rest of european bags They have also maintained the gains, 0.43% in London, 0.53% in Paris, 0.44% in Frankfurt and 0.53% in Milan.

On the other hand, the barrel price of quality oil Brent, a reference for the Old Continent, stood at a price of 82.11 dollars, with an increase of 0.17%, while Texas stood at 80.69 dollars, after advancing 0, 2. 3%.

Finally, the price of the euro Against the dollar it stood at 1.1543 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 68.3 basis points, with the interest required for the ten-year bond at 0.452%.