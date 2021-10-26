10/26/2021 at 6:37 PM CEST

The Ibex 35 has managed to close at the edge of 9,000 points the session this Tuesday, in which a 0.9% advance, in a scenario marked by the presentation of business results.

The higher rises of the index have been presented by Amadeus (+ 3.34%), Arcelormittal (+ 2.9%), IAG (+ 2.72%), Siemens Gamesa (+ 2.72%), Solaria (+ 2.53%) , Iberdrola (+ 2.45%), Endesa (+ 2.1%) and Naturgy (+ 2.05%). On the contrary, in the negative terrain highlighted by Mapfre (-1.65%), Repsol (-1.18%), Bankinter (-1.05%), Sabadell (-0.74%), Fluidra (-0.64%), Grifols (- 0.54%) and BBVA (-0.32%). Enagás, which presented a net profit of 307.3 million euros through September (-11.9%) this Wednesday, has sold 0.08% on the stock market.

In the Continuous Market, Prisa’s shares have soared 19.5% in the session, up to a price of 0.668 euros, after Vivendi has requested authorization from the Government to become the maximum shareholder of the firm with 29.9% of the capital.

On the other hand, in this Wednesday’s session it was known that industrial prices in Spain rose by 5.2% in August compared to the previous month, their highest monthly increase since February 1975, and they shot up 23.6% in the interannual rate, almost six points more than in August 2020 and a record growth in 44 years, due to the increase in energy prices .

Regarding the rest of European bags, the advances have been 0.76% in London, 0.8% in Paris, 1.01% in Frankfurt and 0.58% in Milan.

On the other hand, the price of a barrel of Brent quality oil, a reference for the Old Continent, stood at 86.24 dollars, with an increase of 0.3%, while Texas stood at 84.44 dollars, after rising 0.82%. Finally, the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.1586 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 63 basis points, with the interest required on the ten-year bond at 0.518%.