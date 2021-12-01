12/01/2021 at 09:27 CET

The Ibex 35 has started this Wednesday’s session with a 0.75% rise, which has led the selective to be in the 8,367 integers at 9:01 am, after sinking 8.3% in November and signing its worst month since March 2020.

At the beginning of the last month of the year, the market is still attentive to the evolution of the new omicron variant in a context marked by doubts and uncertainty on the efficacy of vaccines against this new strain of Covid-19, with new restrictions and confinements.

In the opening bars of this Wednesday’s session, the biggest climbs They were scored by Grifols (+ 4.11%), Inditex (+ 3.59%), Repsol (+ 1.91%), ArcelorMittal (+ 1.69%), IAG (+ 1.57%), Amadeus ( + 1.42%) and BBVA (+ 1.39%), while on the opposite side were Telefónica (-4.5%), Colonial (-1.69%), Merlin Properties (-1.69% ), Cellnex Telecom (-0.73%) and Cie Automotive (-0.57%).

The rest of the European stock markets woke up with increases of 1% in the case of Frankfurt, London and Paris.

Secondly, the price of a barrel of Brent quality oil, a reference for the Old Continent, stood at a price of 71 dollars, after rising 3%, while Texas stood at 68 dollars, after advancing 3%.

Finally, the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.1340 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 74 basis points, with the interest required on the ten-year bond at 0.428%.