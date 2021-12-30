12/30/2021 at 09:21 CET

The Ibex 35 has started the session this Thursday with flat behavior (-0.07%), which has led the selective to be in the 8,667.76 integers at 9:01 am, in a context in which investors are still aware of the evolution of the omicron variant, as well as the restrictions imposed by countries to stop the pandemic.

In Spain, the Public Health Commission, in which the autonomous communities and the Ministry of Health are represented, has agreed yesterday “unanimously” reduce the quarantine of all positives for Covid-19 to seven days, compared to the ten currently set.

Thus, after yielding 0.17% yesterday, the Madrid selective woke up in its last session of the year with an eye on the psychological level of 8,700 points, with markets pending restrictions in several European countries and the effect of the reduction of quarantines.

In the first bars of the session, the higher promotions They were scored by Siemens Gamesa (+ 1.54%), Bankinter (+ 0.44%), Iberdrola (+ 0.39%), Inditex (+ 0.18%) and Caixabank (+ 0.17%), while that on the opposite side were Endesa (-2.49%), Grifols (-0.95%), Telefónica (-0.8%), Indra (-0.65%), Sabadell (-0.56% ) and Repsol (-0.46%).

The rest of the European stock exchanges they also woke up in tables in the case of Frankfurt, Paris and London.

On the other hand, the price of a barrel of oil Brent quality, a reference for the Old Continent, stood at a price of 78 dollars, after falling 0.3%, while Texas stood at 76 dollars, after falling 0.3%.

Finally, the price of the euro against the dollar it was placed at 1.1315 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 74 basis points, with the interest required for the ten-year bond at 0.572%.