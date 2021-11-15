11/15/2021

The Spanish stock market has started the week with losses of 0.49%, dragged down by the sharp falls of BBVA, which announced on Monday its decision to launch a takeover bid for the 50.15% that it does not control of the Turkish Garanti for some 2,249 million euros. euros.

In the early stages of the day, BBVA, one of the great values of the main Spanish selective, Ibex 35, it leaves 3.95%. Santander also decreased 1.10%; Repsol, 0.75%; Telefónica, 0.59%; Iberdrola, 0.50%, and Inditex, 0.44%.

The Ibex 35 is listed on the 9,036.40 points in the opening after leaving 48.40 integers, that 0.49%. The earnings for the year are reduced to 11.79%.

This week, investors’ attention will be focused on the macroeconomic referencesas the corporate earnings season is drawing to a close. Specifically, the markets will be watching for data on industrial production in China and inflation data in the European Union.

Furthermore, geopolitical conflicts between Belarus and Europe could provoke volatility in the markets.

The rest of European bags they opened with behavior in the case of Frankfurt, Paris and London.

On the other hand, the price of a barrel of Brent quality oil, a reference for the Old Continent, stood at a price of 81 dollars, with a decrease of 0.38%, while Texas stood at $ 79, after decreasing 0.48%.

Finally, the price of the euro against the dollar It was placed at 1.1450 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 69 basis points, with the interest required for the ten-year bond at 0.429%.