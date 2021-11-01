11/01/2021 at 09:52 CET

EP

The Ibex 35, the main Spanish stock index, began its session this Monday, consolidating its position above the 9,000 points compared to the close of the session on Friday, on a day in which business results will continue to be published.

Specifically, the selective has opened the session at 9,064.6 points, which means 0.08% above the price reached at the close of Fridays. However, in the first minutes of the session the momentum continued to rise and the index reached 9,119 integers, 0.67% more.

Shortly after the bell, the largest increases among the stocks that make up the Ibex are those of Mapfre (+ 2.51%), Acerinox (+ 1.62%), ArcelorMittal (+ 1.47%) and Ferrovial (+ 1.32%). Only five companies have woken up with their listing in red: IAG (-0.80%), Colonial (-0.77%), Viscofan (-0.51%), Aena (-0.39%) and Enagás (- 0.28%).

With respect to the rest of European Stock Exchanges, all have started the day in green. The Dax 30 has advanced 0.40%, the CAC 40, 0.58%; the FTSE 100, 047%; and the FTSE MIB, 0.38%.

On the other hand, the price of barrel of Brent oil, a reference for Europe, fell 0.17% this Monday, to 83.58 dollars, while West Texas Intermediate, referenced in the United States, stood at 83.12 dollars, 0.42% less.

Finally, the price of the euro against the dollar was placed at 1.1569 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium it stood at 70.3 basis points, with the interest required for the ten-year bond at 0.595%.