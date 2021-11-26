11/26/2021

On at 10:01 CET

EP

The IBEX 35 has started the session this Friday with a fall of 3.8%, which has led the selective to stand at 8,497.62 integers at 9:01 am, given investors’ fears about the new variant of Covid-19 detected in South Africa and in a context of new restrictions in Europe to deal with the pandemic.

Thus, in Europe, following the wake of the Asian stock markets, the start of the session was in the red in a context in which the persistence of the pandemic and the new strain of Covid-19 are deteriorating investor sentiment.

In this way, after closing this Thursday with a rise of 0.56%, the Madrid selective was below the psychological level of 8,500 integers, while the rest of the European Stock Exchanges also traded with losses of more than 3% in the case of Frankfurt, London and Paris.

The day of this Thursday was marked by the reduction of the volume traded due to the closing of the financial markets of the United States for the holiday of ‘Thanksgiving Day’, while today they will only open half a session.

In the early stages of this Friday’s session, practically all the values ​​were tinted red in the Madrid selective, led by Meliá Hotels International (-8.4%), Repsol (-7.7%), Aena (-7 , 3%), Sabadell (-6.7%), Mapfre (-6.1%), Santander (-5.7%), BBVA (-5.7%), ACS (-4.9%), Ferrovial (-4.7%), Caixabank (-4.5%) and Bankinter (-4.5%).

On the other hand, the price of a barrel of Brent quality oil, a reference for the Old Continent, stood at a price of 78 dollars, after falling 4.5%, while Texas stood at 74 dollars, after falling 5%.

Finally, the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.1241 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 74 basis points, with the interest required for the ten-year bond at 0.446%.