11/02/2021 at 09:25 CET

EP

The IBEX 35 has started the session this Tuesday with a fall of 0.46%, which has led the selective to be in the 9,140.5 integers at 9:01 am, in a week marked once again by the presentation of business results and in which the industrial production data in China and the employment data in the United States will take on special relevance.

However, the most important appointment will be the penultimate meeting of the year of the Federal Reserve (Fed) of the United States, which starts this Tuesday and where investors expect him to announce how he will orchestrate the withdrawal of stimulus, which at the moment amount to 120,000 million per month.

After starting November with a revaluation of 1.38%, in the early stages of the session on Tuesday, the greatest decreases were recorded by Acerinox (-1.84%), Siemens Gamesa (-1.3%), Cellnex Telecom (-1.13%), Mapfre (-1.02%) and Repsol (-0.96%), while on the opposite side were placed PharmaMar (+ 2.55%), Inditex (+ 0.67% ), Sabadell (+ 0.29%) and Grifols (+ 0.14%), among others.

The rest of the European stock markets opened with flat behavior in the case of Frankfurt and falls of 0.2% for Paris and London.

On the other hand, the price of a barrel of Brent quality oil, a reference for the Old Continent, stood at a price of 84 dollars, with an increase of 0.21%, while Texas stood at 84 dollars, after quote flat.

Finally, the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.1601 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 73 basis points, with the interest required for the ten-year bond at 0.594%.