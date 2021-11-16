11/16/2021

On at 20:13 CET

Araceli Munoz

The female quota on the boards of directors of large listed companies Spanish women is still very Far from being egalitarian. In the financial year of 2020, the presence of women in the leadership of Spanish companies stood at 27.6%, according to the report ‘Remuneration of directors of listed companies’ prepared by KPMG Abogados. This figure, which has improved substantially in recent years, is still far from the 40% target recommended by the stock market supervisor, the CNMV, for 2022. “Conciliation policies are still far from being egalitarian, both at the level of multinationals and small and medium-sized companies. Now it is not like before, there are a large number of highly prepared women, but it is very rare that we are not made to choose between growing professionally or on a personal level & rdquor ;, the legal sector explains to El Periódico de España. “The two choices are completely valid and there are more and more facilities to be able to prosper in both areas of your life, but in certain sectors or companies there are still no facilities for this and less in positions of responsibility & rdquor ;, complete.

However, we must also highlight the progress in this regard, because when the CNMV’s Good Governance Code was drawn up in 2015, the presence of women on the boards of Spanish listed companies stood at 15.6% (19.6% in the case of accounting for only the Ibex) compared to the 30% target that was set for 2020. With the figures on the table, the stock market regulator decided in June of last year to raise the recommendation to 40% for 2022. A figure that, according to experts, will foreseeably arrive in a period “somewhat greater & rdquor ;, because some 14 companies of the large Spanish listed companies still fail to meet the 30% quota with which they should have closed 2020. Furthermore, three companies are still below 20%: ACS, Ferrovial and Solaria . At the time of the review of the female quota, the CNMV explained that this approach went beyond favoring gender diversity and wanted to “maximize the talent available to the issuing companies & rdquor ;. For the moment, only four companies of the main Spanish stock index meet this objective: Red Eléctrica (50%), Caixabank (42.9%), IAG (41.7%) and Santander (40%). Coincidentally, two of them are part of the reduced group of three Ibex companies that are led by a woman: Ana Patricia Botín at Santander, Beatriz Corredor at Red Eléctrica and María Dolores Dancausa at Bankinter.

At the level of remuneration, the gender gap Salary among Ibex directors and non-executive directors grew by 11% during the 2020 financial year, compared to 8% the previous year. From KPMG they justify this difference in salaries in that the men who work as non-executive directors carry out their activity “in companies that are 8.5% larger & rdquor ;. However, it is also striking the profile that women occupy at the top of large Spanish companies, where they barely have representation in executive roles: while in the Ibex 33% of non-executive directors are women, they barely represent 6% in executive roles. Figures similar to those recorded in the Continuous Market, where the number of non-executive directors represents 22%.

Secondly, The Good Governance Code also highlights the importance of listed companies promoting an increase in the number of senior managers, which in many cases are seen as the “quarry” of the new members of the board of directors. However, within the Ibex, women had a weight of 16.9% within senior management at the end of 2020, compared to 15.7% the previous year. “In other European and Anglo-Saxon countries, it is this profile of workers that ends up occupying an armchair on the board of the company in question, but in Spain they are usually occupied by other people who decide to change their working lives after the age of 50. This is completely legal, but it also represents a barrier to many women wanting to occupy these positions, considering that it is reserved for another profile, “they add from the legal sector.