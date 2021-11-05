11/05/2021 at 08:00 CET

On the day that Bayern made it 2-8 against Barça in Lisbon, the Ibis Sport Club published a tweet in which it said: “I liked the style of play of @FCBarcelona. I’m going to copy it & rdquor;. Making fun of the misfortunes of others is the gasoline that moves the social networks of this club, founded in 1938 in the city of Paulista, in the state of Pernambuco, which shows its chest for being “the worst team in the world & rdquor ;.

His shameful performance made him gain world fame, when he went 3 years and 11 months without winning a single official match: from July 20, 1980 to June 17, 1984. His ‘feat’ earned him entry into the Guinness Book of Records, becoming the laughing stock of Brazilian football.

First in a folkloric way, and, later, institutionalized in the era of social networks, the Ibis knew how to apply a good veneer of irony and irreverence, transforming a pejorative epithet into a slogan to position its brand. He went from provoked to provocative.

There is no possible argument to counteract it when it is dedicated to putting the finger on the sore. In recent weeks, he has been mesmerized by Manchester United, for the 0-5 against Liverpool, Bayern Munich, for their embarrassing 5-0 against Borussia Mönchengladbach in the German Cup, or the KO of Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil against Ath. Paranaense (0-3).

SQUEEZE ON THE INTERNET

His success on social media is unquestionable. The activation of his Tik Tok account, in which there were 102,000 registered in a month, earned him the third-fastest growth in the Digital Ranking of Brazilian Clubs in September, which is calculated by the company IBOPE Repucom. It was only surpassed by the two most popular teams in the country: Flamengo and Corinthians. Now, it already has 755,600 followers across all platforms, ranking it 29th overall.

Obrigado Tite and @CBF_Futebol for not calling us players. We need a full time in the final challenge of the Championship. At the next call we can go. 🤝🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/UYyYk2cK4U – Íbis Sport Club (@ibismania) October 29, 2021

His digital followers do not care much about the results of a team that plays only regional tournaments. In the world of memes, they want to have fun with the derision, like when they offered Mourinho a contract in 2015, when he was fired from Chelsea. They did the same with Leo Messi on July 1, the first day he was released from Barça. Among the conditions imposed was not winning titles or scoring many goals because it was a reason for dismissal.

THE WORST NOW WINS

And the year in which the Black Bird club, which has its name inspired by Egyptian mythology, has launched its own brand of sports equipment and has obtained the sponsorship of a bookmaker, its performance in the A2 Series of the Pernambuco Championship. enraged his crooked who protested because & mldr; he started to win regularly, which is perverting the club’s tradition. And the directive had to release a statement: “We came to reassure our fans, our goal will never be victory & rdquor;. Jokes aside, Sunday the Ibis can return, 22 years later, to the Pernambuco elite.

“In 2000 -the club boasts-, we honor our jersey with an unforgettable campaign: 18 games, 11 defeats and 42 goals suffered. We fell again, with all the merits. The year was not perfect because we were not at the bottom: the Railroad got worse & rdquor;.