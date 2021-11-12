11/12/2021 at 11:33 CET

Spain faces Sweden this Sunday knowing that it depends on itself. Also that it is worth a draw, but that ahead will have an unpredictable selection with two differential forwards.

The Ibrahimovic-Isaak society focuses all eyes on Sweden. They both take on that pressure. Also now that they are being singled out for the unexpected loss to Georgia.

Kvaratskhelia’s goals gave the victory to a team without options to be in the Mundial. Ibra, on his return to the national team at the age of 40, appeared in the photo, in one of those meetings where he seems to have his sights diverted.

40 years old is Ibrahimovic, who maintains the same attitude and neighborhood codes. The Swedish continues to be held in high regard. “My idea is to continue while I can. Every time I know my body better, it is older, my head is younger and I am more handsome. There is something new every day,” he said recently.

This season injuries have not allowed him to continue at Milan, where he has scored three goals in 330 minutes. Ibra continues to be a footballer who makes a difference. Also with Sweden, where he has returned willing to add for the group.

“I’m here because I’m one of the team. If Janne wants me to play both games, I’ll play them. If he only wants me to play one, I’ll do it. It all depends on what he wants,” he said before facing Georgia.

Ibra was a starter like Isak (Solna, 1999), who did not have his best day either. The Real Sociedad forward is also a special forward. A footballer capable of playing striker, but who is far from being a classic ‘9’.

The Swede has had an irregular start to the season, although it has gone from less to more. With Real he has five goals and one assist in 13 games. Spain already knows what it is to suffer it. “Spain is the favorite, but I’m sure they respect us as much as we respect them. The last game in Stockholm [1-1] They didn’t find it easy & rdquor ;, he pointed out recently.

Like Ibra, Isak’s body deceives. By size he might seem like a rough striker, but he is just the opposite, an elegant footballer, with a very good foot capable of conditioning rivals. For now, he seems delighted to be able to enjoy Ibra’s last blows in football.

“It’s okay. I think he wanted to come. He wants to and the coach sees it opportune. It’s okay. At 40, he’s doing great things and showing that age has no value. He’s a great example for everyone,” he recently said in Mark.