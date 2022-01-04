Yuri reveals illness he suffers after being infected with the virus

As you may remember, the famous singer Yuri was infected a while ago and unfortunately now suffers the consequences, since now she suffers from dysautonomia, a disease that is the consequence of the virus.

That's right, the singer Yuri was infected some time ago and although she managed to cope with the disease, she was later diagnosed with another condition, it is dysautonomia, a disease that is a sequel to virus.

The singer announced that although this last condition is not a fatal disease, it has left her terrible consequences, since due to it his pressure rises and he did not have an adequate quality of life.

It is not a death disease, thank God, but it does have to be treated (…) I am treating it, my blood pressure rises a lot, I had a lot of dizziness, I had no quality of life, I was having a bad time ”, revealed the famous.

Although at first the singer lied when saying that she had not been infected, later she made it known that she did contract the disease and now suffers the consequences, since she revealed that she suffered terrible fainting spells, headaches and imbalance in her pressure levels, for which even had to go to two neurologists to treat her.

Dysautonomia is a condition of the autonomic central nervous system, which controls many of the automatic processes vital to the body, such as blood pressure, heart rate, respiration, body temperature, digestion, perspiration, urination, and sexual response.

It is known that this disease can affect either the entire autonomic nervous system or only part of it, thus causing heart problems or difficulties in breathing or swallowing.

It should be noted that this condition can be hereditary, however, it can also be caused by an injury, by conditions such as diabetes or Parkinson’s, or by any autoimmune disease.

In the case of the singer, it developed after suffering from the virus, which weakened her immune system.

On the other hand, as you may know by now, the singer Yuri is a fervent believer in the Christian faith since she faced health problems in the mid-90s.

The Mexican has followed a constant path due to her religiosity, which includes being a pastor with her husband, however, she accepted that it has not been easy in a life full of contradictions and problems due to the lifestyle that artists normally lead.