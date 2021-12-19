12/19/2021

On at 16:05 CET

It could not be. Denmark was the big favorite and beat the host Spanish team with authority 35-28 this Sunday in Granollers to hang the bronze in the World Cup and remove it from the podium after silver two years ago in Japan.

DENMARK, 35

(16 + 19): Sandra Toft (p.), Line Haugsted (3), Kathrine Heindahl (3), Laerke Nolsoe Pedersen (1), Mie Enggrob Hojlund, Trine Ostergaard Jensen (2), Mie Enggrob Hojlund (1) – starting seven-, Anna Kristensen (ps), Kristina Jorgensen (6), Louise Burgaard (7), Anne Mette Hansen (6, 4p.), Rikke Iversen (2), Mette Tranborg (2), Simone Catherine Petersen (1, p.) and Emma Cecilie Friis (1).

SPAIN, 28

(13 + 15): Merche Castellanos (p.), Carmen Campos (5, 1p.), Irene Espínola (1), Shandy Cabral (4, 2p.), Eli Cesáreo (2), Carmen Martín (6), Jennifer Gutiérrez -starting seven-, Silvia Navarro (ps), Mireya González (2), Maitane Etxeberria, Kaba Gassama (3), Silvia Arderius (1), Paula Arcos (2), Ainhoa ​​Hernández, Sole López (2) and Alicia Fernández .

REFEREES

Amar Konjicanin and Dino Konjicanin (Bosnia and Herzegovina). They excluded two minutes to the Danish Kathrine Heindahl (14:21), Louise Burgaard (15:35) and Mette Tranborg (28:29); and the Spanish Irene Espínola (8:23), Maitane Etxeberria (21:39), Carmen Martín (44:47) and Carmen Campos (55:36).

SCORE EVERY FIVE MINUTES

1-2, 4-4, 7-6, 10-10, 14-10, 16-13 (rest), 19-14, 22-15, 25-19, 28-21, 32-25 and 35-28 (final).

INCIDENTS

Match for third and fourth place in the Women’s Handball World Cup played before 3,969 spectators at the Palau d’Esports de Granollers (Barcelona).

The goal was that the history of what happened 10 years ago in Sao Paulo be repeated, when the Spanish team fell in the semifinals against Norway to overcome the Danish, who had also fallen against France in the penultimate round as in the current World Cup … but there were only options in the first quarter of a match

Although he had not been on a big podium since 2013, there was a super team in front of him. And is that Denmark is superior in number of practitioners, staff and physical level … but Warriors never give up and they promised battle from the opening whistle.

Laerke Nolsoe Pedersen beats the Spanish defense

The expected problems to overcome the scandinavian defense center. However, based on long rotations, the hosts sent the minimum to pass through the 11 ‘(4-5).

However, two goals in a row by Louise Burgaard gave way to the first Danish ‘breakaway’ (8-6 in 16 ‘), to which the last World Cup champions responded in a big way with a 0-3 partial led by Kaba Gassama from Granol (8-9).

There came a very rigorous exclusion of Maitane Etxeberria in the best moment of the Guerreras that, together with three almost consecutive shots to the wood, gave wings to the Nordics to take up to four goals ahead (14-10 in 25 ‘).

The Danish inferiority for the two minutes to Mette Tranborg was accompanied by a shot near the post by Silvia Arderius, although at least two good defenders and some of Paula Arcos allowed to those of José Ignacio Prades arrive ‘alive’ at rest (16-13).

And the game could not come back worse for Spain, which crashed over and over again in the central wall of a rival team that achieved a 4-1 partial in the first five minutes that seemed definitive with three goals in a row by Louise Burgaard (19-13 in 35 ‘).

Denmark imposed its superiority in the center

Prades understood that it was time to definitely go to war and decided to try two mixed defenses, which led to some good minutes with two goals in a row that They brought Spain closer to five (22-17 in 41 ‘) … but it was a mirage.

The Warriors never lowered their arms to a rival who did not allow a single counter and who knew how to take advantage of the obligatory defensive risks, with special mention for the aforementioned Burgaard (27-19 at 48 ‘).

The game was decided and nothing changed. Victory for an excellent Denmark by 35-28 against a Spanish team with a lot of future that repeats among the four best but leaves with the chocolate medal.