More and more celebrities decide to end the idyllic image of their lives that they project through social networks to make it clear that deep down they are only human beings, with their problems and bad times.

Bella Hadid shared on his Instagram account a series of photographs radically different from the ones he usually publishes, in which appears with a swollen face and crying, to confess that his mental health has been a real roller coaster in recent times.

Although many might think that his life is perfect, that he has no problems and that he is always surrounded by joy and happiness, it seems that it is being a very complicated stage for the sister of Gigi hadid.

“This is basically my day to day, and also my nights, for several years. Social networks are not real. To all who are having a hard time, please keep it in mind“, wrote.

“Self-help and mental illness / chemical imbalance are not linear and it is almost like a roller coaster of obstacles, that flows … and that has its ups and downs ”, he mentioned in another part of his long publication.

The model knows from her own experience that sometimes hearing that you are not alone is all it takes for someone to feel a little better.

She also promised that there is a light at the end of the tunnel and, although there is always the possibility of relapse, she is comforted to repeat that the situation will improve again eventually, even if only for a few days.

“It took me a long time to get it into my head, but I’ve suffered enough breakdowns and moments of exhaustion enough to learn this: if you work on yourself enough, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys and routine, you will end up being able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to manage it. Which is all you can ask of yourself, “he determined in his post.

Bella ended with a few lines of thanks to all those who read, understand and give her words of encouragement: “I’m not sure why, but it feels easier and easier to share my truth here. Thank you for having me and thank you for listening to me. I love”.

